PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Falling ice is causing a traffic headache for commuters on the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

Outside lanes of @demembridge both northbound and southbound closed due to falling ice from main cable and scaffolds. Pls use caution. jes @NJTurnpike @DelawareDOT — Del Memorial Bridge (@demembridge) March 22, 2018

The outside lanes on both sides of the bridge are currently closed due to ice falling from the main cable and scaffolds.

There is no word on when those lanes will reopen.

There have been no reported injuries from the falling ice.