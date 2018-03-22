PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The man who help transform an idea into the Museum of the American Revolution has resigned as the museum’s CEO. He will however serve as an adviser.

“If I don’t do it now, I’m not going to do it. So I feel really good about this,” said Michael Quinn.

The 65-year-old Quinn is changing titles, from the museum’s CEO to: “I’m am President Emeritus for the Museum of the American Revolution”

Today we have some bittersweet news to share: Michael Quinn will be stepping down as President and CEO & embarking on a new chapter in his career. Read about his distinguished tenure at the Museum & future plans here: https://t.co/VWtnrsTIUh Huzzah Mike! pic.twitter.com/wMBGZmtOjB — AmRevMuseum (@AmRevMuseum) March 22, 2018

Mr. Quinn says he will now have the freedom and time to explore his interests and passions.

“I have already joined the board of the US Capitol Historical Society, I want to do more of that kind of thing because I always thought it was kind of a conflict. There are a couple of projects I wanted to get involved in. I have been thinking of writing,” said Quinn.

The Museum of the American Revolution in Old City is getting ready to celebrate one year in operation next month.