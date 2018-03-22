MARCH SNOWSTORM: Northeast Gets Clobbered With Fourth Snowstorm | Travel AlertsSpeed Limits Reduced | Commercial Travel BanPhotos | Power Outages School Closings | Philly Snow EmergencyLatest Forecast | Radar | Emergency Numbers | Community Cancellations |  
PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Pennsylvanians are digging out after the fourth major storm to hit the state in three weeks dumped more than a foot of snow in some areas.

Some schools had cancelled classes for Thursday due to treacherous travel conditions in some areas, but many districts planned to reopen or hold delayed openings.

The state’s major utilities reported that slightly more than 1,200 customers were without service early Thursday.

The storm dropped about 8 to 12 inches overall in central areas, while some eastern areas saw up to 16 inches.

Most major roadways in the state were clear, but residents were being urged to drive cautiously and allow extra travel time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

