VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) — The snow put on a full-court press on Villanova’s basketball team on Wednesday afternoon.

The team bus was supposed to leave at 3:45 p.m., but kept getting stuck as the bus’ wheels kept spinning on the ice. They were finally able to get out around 4:45 p.m.

The team was on their way to the airport for their charter flight to Boston.

Villanova head coach Jay Wright wished they left in the morning.

“So far, they’re OK. Classes were canceled today so we practiced a little bit earlier so we can get out early,” said Wright.

The team was supposed to leave later tonight, but because of the nor’easter, their flight got moved up.

The team is expected to land in Boston around 6 p.m.

The Wildcats face West Virginia in the Sweet 16 on Friday.