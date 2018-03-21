WINTER STORM WARNING: Some Areas Could See Foot Of Snow | Commercial Travel Ban | Travel AlertsSpeed Limits Reduced | NJ Transit Suspending Bus ServiceTraffic | Philly Snow Emergency | New Jersey State Of EmergencyPhotos | School Closings  | Community Cancellations Latest Forecast | Radar | Emergency Numbers
By John McDevitt
Filed Under:John McDevitt, KYW Newsradio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A three-week festival begins Thursday celebrating music, dance and film of Cuba.

There will be screenings, dance troops and Cuban jazz performances.

“And we are really interested in the output coming out of Havana and through some ex-pat artists who have moved to the United States.”

Christopher Gruits is Executive and Artistic Director of the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Pennsylvania.

“Cuba is one of those countries that so many Americans are fascinated with and maybe they haven’t had the chance to visit the country,” Gruits said. “And we were really curious because we knew there is a lot of really great artistry coming out of the country that we really wanted to showcase and highlight for Philadelphians.”

The festival runs through April 13 at the Annenberg Center.

