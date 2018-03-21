PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you didn’t make it to the grocery store before the latest snowstorm, don’t fret. A little creativity can go a long way when your refrigerator is bare.

Chef Yasi Sapp of Jett Wine Bar says even when you think you have nothing to eat in the kitchen, there’s always something.

“There are so many things that you could make just with a box of pancake mix. You can make dumplings and I’m sure you have some sort of meat in your freezer; chicken, steak, whatever it may be. You could have a chicken and dumpling meal,” Sapp said. “Even if you just had a packet of ramen, throw some eggs in there, steak or chicken or whatever.”

And she says you may be able to put together a meal out of what little you have.

“There are so many sauces that you can make with half-and-half, with just your basic ingredients,” Sapp said. “Some garlic, a little cheese, linguine noodles or spaghetti and next thing you know, you’ve got a plate of Alfredo!’

And what if you have a box of mac and cheese, but are out of perishables like milk?

“I’ve actually made some pretty good mac and cheese with half-and-half,” Sapp said. “I’ve even made sort of like a chili mac and cheese!”

Or you can go back to basics.

“I’m sure at any moment, you can whip up some deviled eggs,” Sapp said. “You’ve got eggs, I’m sure you’ve got mayo.”