WINTER STORM WARNING: Some Areas Could See Foot Of Snow | Commercial Travel Ban | Travel Alerts | Philly Snow Emergency | New Jersey State Of EmergencySchool Closings/Early Dismissals  | Community Cancellations Latest Forecast | Radar | Emergency Numbers |
Filed Under:Talkers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS) – Seven children in North Carolina were bitten by a dog while at school.

Police: Suspect In Austin Bombing Attacks Blows Himself Up 

It happened at Lansdowne Elementary in Charlotte.

Officials say the pit bull walked right onto the playground during recess.

Teachers then brought the kids inside but the dog managed to get inside.

“It started jumping onto some of the students and it was biting some of the students,” said a teacher.

Orbitz Says Legacy Travel Site Likely Hacked, Affecting 880K 

Animal Control said the injured students were bitten in the legs, thighs, and stomach. They are all expected to be OK.

Investigators say it’s unclear why the dog was at the school and not in the owner’s care.

The dog’s owner could face a fine.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch