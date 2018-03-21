CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS) – Seven children in North Carolina were bitten by a dog while at school.

It happened at Lansdowne Elementary in Charlotte.

Officials say the pit bull walked right onto the playground during recess.

Teachers then brought the kids inside but the dog managed to get inside.

“It started jumping onto some of the students and it was biting some of the students,” said a teacher.

Animal Control said the injured students were bitten in the legs, thighs, and stomach. They are all expected to be OK.

Investigators say it’s unclear why the dog was at the school and not in the owner’s care.

The dog’s owner could face a fine.