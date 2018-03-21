WINTER STORM WARNING: Some Areas Could See Foot Of Snow | Commercial Travel Ban | Travel AlertsSpeed Limits Reduced | Philly Snow Emergency | New Jersey State Of EmergencySchool Closings  | Community Cancellations Latest Forecast | Radar | Emergency Numbers
Filed Under:Local TV, nor'easter, Pennsylvania Turnpike

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike have temporarily reduced speeds due to the latest nor’easter.

Weather App       School Closings

Speed limits have now been reduced to 45 mph on the entire east-west mainline from Ohio to New Jersey, as well as the entire Northeastern Extension on the turnpike.

New Jersey, Pennsylvania Issue Commercial Travel Ban Ahead Of Storm

Several crashes have already been reported on the turnpike as crews treat the roadways.

PennDOT has also reduced the speed to 45 mph on the following highways:

— Interstates 76, 95, 476, 676;
— U.S. Routes 1, 30, 202, 422; and
— State Routes 63, 100 Spur and 309.

FULL WEATHER COVERAGE

The region is expected to see 6 to 12 inches of snow from the latest nor’easter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch