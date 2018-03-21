PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike have temporarily reduced speeds due to the latest nor’easter.

Speed limits have now been reduced to 45 mph on the entire east-west mainline from Ohio to New Jersey, as well as the entire Northeastern Extension on the turnpike.

Several crashes have already been reported on the turnpike as crews treat the roadways.

PennDOT has also reduced the speed to 45 mph on the following highways:

— Interstates 76, 95, 476, 676;

— U.S. Routes 1, 30, 202, 422; and

— State Routes 63, 100 Spur and 309.

The region is expected to see 6 to 12 inches of snow from the latest nor’easter.