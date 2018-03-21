WINTER STORM WARNING: Some Areas Could See Foot Of Snow | Commercial Travel Ban | Travel Alerts | Philly Snow Emergency | New Jersey State Of EmergencySchool Closings/Early Dismissals  | Community Cancellations Latest Forecast | Radar | Emergency Numbers |
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s top law enforcement officer has launched an investigation after reports that a British data analysis firm captured information from 50 million Facebook users without their consent.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Tuesday that his office was investigating how personal information came into the possession of Cambridge Analytica.

He says he’s troubled by reports that Facebook may have allowed the company to harvest and monetize users’ private data.

Cambridge Analytica is being investigated by British officials for its handling of Facebook users’ personal data.

The board of the company suspended its chief executive pending a full independent investigation of his actions.

