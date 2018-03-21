TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy looked to four states with legalized recreational marijuana as a guide for calculating the $60 million in new tax money legalization could bring into New Jersey.

Treasury officials say they examined revenues for the first year of legalized recreational cannabis from Colorado, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. They considered those states’ populations as compared to New Jersey’s to arrive at the $60 million figure.

Murphy hopes New Jersey joins the nine states and Washington, D.C., in approving recreational pot, fulfilling a campaign promise and reversing the resolutely anti-drug policies of his Republican predecessor, Chris Christie.

Republicans in the Legislature say they view the fact that legislation hasn’t passed yet as a sign legalization doesn’t have enough support to pass the Democrat-led Legislature.

