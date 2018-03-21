PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — She’s trained to work with law enforcement to smell and locate illegal narcotics, but Dita is also a show dog.

You may have seen Cerberus, David Boreanaz’s “SEAL Team” canine sidekick, but did you know that that he is really a she – Dita, a 3-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois.

“She steals the show. You can take me away and everyone just wants to watch the dog, which I am completely fine with,” said Philadelphia’s own Boreanaz.

Her popularity is both on TV as canine co-star and on social media.

Justin Melnick, who calls himself Dita’s “human,” says Dita has changed his life.

“She lights everything up and having her around and being able to see how much joy she brings to people makes every single day amazing and I feel so special and thankful that I have her,” said Melnick.

When training, they exercise every day to strengthen her chest muscles and agility as a narcotics dog.

On “SEAL Team,” Dia joins the special ops team on counter-terrorism missions.

“One of the coolest things is she gets to figure out how to get into a house. We need to see what’s on the inside and it’s a very complex problem, and we did it in one take and she worked it out and figured out how to make it happen and I was so proud,” said Melnick.

Melnick says to keep Dita camera-ready healthy, she is not given any human food.

“SEAL Team” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on CBS3.