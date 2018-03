CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A tractor-trailer carrying 50,000 pounds of frozen turkeys overturned on Route 30 in Chester County Tuesday morning.

It happened on the Route 30 bypass eastbound to the off ramp to Business Route 30 (Lancaster Avenue), just before 2:30 a.m.

The driver was transported to a local hospital. The driver’s condition is unknown.

The ramp is closed while officials work to clear the scene.