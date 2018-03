PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were gunned down in Southwest Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

Philadelphia Police say gunfire broke out just after 5:30 a.m. on the 6500 block of Kingsessing Avenue.

A 50-year-old man was shot in head and pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man in his 50’s was shot multiple times and was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

The shooting remains under investigation.