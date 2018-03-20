GREAT MILLS, Md. (CBS) — School officials in Great Mills, Maryland are reporting a school shooting Tuesday morning.

According to St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, there has been an “incident” at Great Mills High School.

There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School — St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) March 20, 2018

The school has been placed on lockdown.

Parents are being asked not to go to the school. Instead, they should report to Leonardtown High School, students will be brought there for reunification, said the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the event is contained. No word if anyone was injured.

I’m closely monitoring reports of an incident at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County. My prayers are with the students, parents, and teachers. Please follow instruction from local law enforcement responding on the scene. https://t.co/1zsRh8W7n8 — Steny Hoyer (@WhipHoyer) March 20, 2018

Maryland’s 5th Congressional District Rep. Steny Hoyer urged residents in the area to follow instructions from local law enforcement.