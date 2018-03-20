GREAT MILLS, Md. (CBS) — School officials in Great Mills, Maryland are reporting a school shooting Tuesday morning.
According to St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, there has been an “incident” at Great Mills High School.
The school has been placed on lockdown.
Parents are being asked not to go to the school. Instead, they should report to Leonardtown High School, students will be brought there for reunification, said the Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say the event is contained. No word if anyone was injured.
Maryland’s 5th Congressional District Rep. Steny Hoyer urged residents in the area to follow instructions from local law enforcement.