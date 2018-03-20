WEATHER: Nor'easter Expected To Dump Foot Of Snow In Some AreasPennDOT, Pennsylvania Turnpike Banning Certain Trucks, TrailersLatest Forecast | Radar | All Philadelphia Archdiocese Schools To Close WednesdaySchool Closings/Early Dismissals | Community Cancellations
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A little more than a month removed from his beloved Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles’s special Sports Illustrated edition, a South Jersey slugging legend has an SI cover of his own.

si 2018 mlb preview angels cover South Jerseys Own Mike Trout Graces Cover Of Sports Illustrated

Credit: (Sports Illustrated)

Mike Trout of Millville, New Jersey is featured on the cover of one of two of SI’s 2018 MLB season preview.

Trout, a six-time All Star and two-time American League MVP, could be poised for another major season that may propel his Angels to another level.

Trout and Los Angeles Angels’ teammate Sohei Ohtani strike serious poses with “MVP” scrawled over top the duo.

si 2018 mlb preview yankees cover South Jerseys Own Mike Trout Graces Cover Of Sports Illustrated

Credit: (Sports Illustrated)

The other SI cover features New York Yankees Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Opening Day for the MLB is March 29, when all teams begin play on the same day.

