PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —The Meek Mill saga continues through the courts on Tuesday as the Philly-native rapper had his legal team file another motion to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, requesting for the prompt removal of Judge Genece Brinkley.

According to the motion, Mill’s legal team alleges that Brinkley “exceeded the judicial role by sometimes essentially acting as a prosecutor and, at other times, taking an unusual interest in, and trying to inject herself into, [Meek Mill’s] personal and professional life.”

In the motion, Mill’s legal team also alleges that Brinkley’s attorney, Charles Peruto Jr., made comments about the case to the media and that he allegedly threatened to sue both Mill’s legal and management team on behalf of Brinkley.

Mill’s legal team also claims the case “involves a pattern of judicial (mis)conduct that has prejudiced the rights of a probationer and threatens to undermine the public’s confidence in the integrity of the judicial system.”

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner recently stated that “there is a strong showing of likelihood” of Mill’s conviction being reversed.

Brinkley has scheduled a hearing for Meek Mill’s appeal on April 16.