BERMUDA (CBS) – Authorities in Bermuda say a 19-year-old St. Joe’s University freshman – visiting the island as part of a school rugby tour – is missing and they’re appealing to the public for information.

Police in Hamilton, Bermuda say Mark Dombroski went missing early Sunday morning about 1 a.m. from outside a popular pub known as The Dog House bar.

Allentown Teen Returns To PA, Authorities Await Extradition Of Kevin Esterly

His disappearance prompted Bermuda Rugby to issue a $1,000 reward for information about the missing student’s whereabouts.

A flyer containing three photos and a physical description of Dombroski is being widely circulated by police on the resort island and the Bermuda Broadcasting Company.

It says he is about 6 feet tall with close cut blonde hair and was last seen wearing khaki pants, a green T-shirt and black shoes.

Bermuda police say he was supposed to leave Sunday to return to the U.S.

Authorities list a telephone number in Bermuda as a source for any tips.

As of Monday morning, police say they still have been unable to located the missing St. Joe’s student.