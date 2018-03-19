Credit: Newtown Township Police Department

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – The Newtown Township Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

“We regret to announce the sudden death of one of our own, Sergeant Clinton Cunningham. Sgt. Cunningham suffered a brain hemorrhage off-duty while working out,” the police department posted on their Facebook page.

Sgt. Cunningham was a five-year member of the Newtown Township Police Department in Delaware County and served on the force in Philadelphia for nine years.

“Last week Sgt. Cunningham was voted by his peers as the ‘Officer of the Year.’ We ask that you keep his family, including his wife and four kids, in your prayers as they begin the healing process,” the department says.

Funeral arrangements for Sgt. Cunningham have not yet been announced.