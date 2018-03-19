PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nothing better than a free water ice to kick off spring!

Despite the Winter Weather Advisory in place for Tuesday, March 20, Rita’s Italian Ice is offering its annual ‘Free Ice Day’ to celebrate the first day of spring.

Rita’s has been giving away free Italian ice on the first day of spring for over 20 years.

Last year, they gave away about 1 million cups of free Italian ice.

You can stop by your local Rita’s from noon to 9 p.m for one free Italian ice.