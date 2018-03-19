BREAKING: Missing St. Joseph's University Student Found Dead, Bermuda Officials Say
Filed Under:Local TV, Rita's Italian Ice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nothing better than a free water ice to kick off spring!

Despite the Winter Weather Advisory in place for Tuesday, March 20, Rita’s Italian Ice is offering its annual ‘Free Ice Day’ to celebrate the first day of spring.

Study Tests Using Stem Cell Therapy To Treat Canine Arthritis

Rita’s has been giving away free Italian ice on the first day of spring for over 20 years.

Last year, they gave away about 1 million cups of free Italian ice.

You can stop by your local Rita’s from noon to 9 p.m for one free Italian ice.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch