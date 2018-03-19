PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police have arrested a man in connection with a reported theft at a Newtown Township food market last summer.

On Aug. 16, 2017, Newtown Township police say Samuel Tyreas Thomas Jr., of Bensalem, was involved in a theft of $190 worth of over-the-counter allergy medication at McCaffrey’s Food Market.

In August, police issued an arrest warrant for Thomas Jr. on charges of criminal conspiracy to commit retail theft and receiving stolen property.

Thomas Jr. was arrested on March 13 on unrelated charges in Delaware County. He remains held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility where he’s waiting for a preliminary hearing.

It was initially reported two men in their mid-20s entered McCaffrey’s Food Market and committed the theft.

To date, Thomas Jr. was the only suspect arrested in this case.