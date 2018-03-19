BREAKING: Missing St. Joseph's University Student Found Dead, Bermuda Officials Say
Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police have arrested a man in connection with a reported theft at a Newtown Township food market last summer.

On Aug. 16, 2017, Newtown Township police say Samuel Tyreas Thomas Jr., of Bensalem, was involved in a theft of $190 worth of over-the-counter allergy medication at McCaffrey’s Food Market.

In August, police issued an arrest warrant for Thomas Jr. on charges of criminal conspiracy to commit retail theft and receiving stolen property.

Thomas Jr. was arrested on March 13 on unrelated charges in Delaware County. He remains held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility where he’s waiting for a preliminary hearing.

It was initially reported two men in their mid-20s entered McCaffrey’s Food Market and committed the theft.

To date, Thomas Jr. was the only suspect arrested in this case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch