WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Watch Issued As Region Braces For Another Nor'easterLatest Forecast | Radar  
Filed Under:business, Local TV, Macy's

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Macy’s wants to change the way you checkout at the department store.

The company plans to let shoppers use its mobile app to skip the regular lines and cashiers.

Instead, you scan and pay for your products with your smartphone.

Then you go to a special counter to remove security tags.

“As part of our test, iterate and scale model for innovation; we are excited to expand our launch of Mobile Checkout powered by the Macy’s app, providing our customers with the opportunity to self-serve and speed their transactions with us in-store,” said Jeff Gennette, Macy’s, Inc. chairman and chief executive officer. “We think of the Macy’s app as a key we hand to our customers, a key that allows them to unlock an enhanced shopping experience – a world of possibilities. With this powerful tool in hand, we give them the opportunity to engage with us on their terms. And we keep adding exciting new features to it based on what they tell us.”

Look for the mobile checkout option at every Macy’s store by the end of the year.

CLICK HERE to learn more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch