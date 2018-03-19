PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Macy’s wants to change the way you checkout at the department store.

The company plans to let shoppers use its mobile app to skip the regular lines and cashiers.

Instead, you scan and pay for your products with your smartphone.

Then you go to a special counter to remove security tags.

“As part of our test, iterate and scale model for innovation; we are excited to expand our launch of Mobile Checkout powered by the Macy’s app, providing our customers with the opportunity to self-serve and speed their transactions with us in-store,” said Jeff Gennette, Macy’s, Inc. chairman and chief executive officer. “We think of the Macy’s app as a key we hand to our customers, a key that allows them to unlock an enhanced shopping experience – a world of possibilities. With this powerful tool in hand, we give them the opportunity to engage with us on their terms. And we keep adding exciting new features to it based on what they tell us.”

Look for the mobile checkout option at every Macy’s store by the end of the year.

