ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — An Allentown teenager, who ran off to Mexico with a friend’s father, is back in Pennsylvania.

The international search for a 16-year-old girl from Allentown has ended after U.S. Marshals located Amy Yu and the 45-year-old Kevin Esterly in Mexico. The two were flown to Miami, Florida, Saturday night.

“I can’t imagine what her mom was going through with her being missing,” said Kathleen Smith of Allentown. “It’s crazy.”

Smith lives just two doors down from the Yu family, and says they left around 10 a.m. Sunday to pick her up in Philadelphia.

Smith is happy the nearly two-week search for her young neighbor is over, but says she is unsure how the reunion with her family will go.

“I hope they can work things out, so that this does not happen again,” she said. “I hope she knows that is not how to handle something, you know, she can’t run off with a 45-year-old guy.”

Allentown Teen Returns To PA, Authorities Await Extradition Of Kevin Esterly

According to Smith and several other neighbors, for months prior to Amy leaving the states with Esterly, loud arguments and tension could be heard coming from the Yu home.

“We’ve just been hearing a lot of fighting, the cops had been here a lot,” she said. “Amy was pretty upset a bunch of the time and you could tell something was going on. Something was going to happen sooner or later and it wasn’t going to be good.”

Esterly remains in police custody, but authorities have not charged him with kidnapping because they believe Amy went with him willingly.

Police have charged him with interfering with the custody of a child, which is a felony.

On Monday, Esterly waived extradition to Pennsylvania. He’ll return to Pennsylvania sometime in the next couple weeks.

Attorney John Waldron represents Esterly’s wife, Stacey. She’s already initiated divorce proceedings.

“She’s happy that Kevin is incarcerated. In fact, Kevin has been calling her every day to get a hold of her, but she hasn’t picked up the phone because she doesn’t want anything to do with him,” Waldron said.

Sources say the 16-year-old girl is back in Allentown where we’re told she underwent a mental health evaluation.

The criminal investigation continues probing how long the relationship existed between the couple.

A family attorney says warning flags went up about the amount of time Esterly had been spending with the teenager who was just two years older than his own daughter.

“They had an agreement that Kevin wasn’t going to have any contact with Amy anymore. That lasted less than 24 hours, he couldn’t help himself. He had to see her and be with her,” said Waldron.