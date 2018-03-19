PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Broadband Internet for all: that’s the goal of a new push by Pennsylvania’s governor. And the money for it comes from an unusual source.

“The $35,000,000 of incentive funding has been provided through PennDOT,” said Governor Tom Wolf.

Yes, the Department of Transportation. What does that have to do with broadband? Governor Wolf says it looks ahead to self-driving cars and other technologies.

“To fulfil the department’s strategic goal of building networks along roadways, rights of way, and intersections,” he explained.

Rural parts of the commonwealth stand to benefit most from the plan, which aims to expand high-speed access to more than 800,000 people over the next four years. The FCC says nearly 1,000 homes and businesses in Greater Philadelphia could get plugged in.

“We must provide equal access to the Internet regardless of location and regardless of income,” Wolf said.

The state incentives are on top of federal subsidies awarded to companies making the connections. The governor also has created an Office of Broadband Initiatives to lead the charge.