HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Officials have evacuated some businesses in Hamilton Township as a precaution due to a gas main leak after a construction mishap on Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. at Whitehorse Mercerville Road and Nottingham Way in Hamilton Township, New Jersey.

Police say the gas main was accidentally hit as construction was being done.

Businesses in the immediate area were evacuated as a precaution.

There have been no injuries or transports reported.