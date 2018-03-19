PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles will open their 2018 season as defending champs on the NFL’s opening night, Thursday, September 6th at Lincoln Financial Field against the Minnesota Vikings, according to 94WIP’s Howard Eskin.

When #NFL schedule comes out sources tell me #Eagles will play #Vikings to open season Thursday night September 6th in Philadelphia. It’s rematch of NFC Championship game. @SportsRadioWIP — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) March 19, 2018

It’ll be a rematch of the NFC Championship, a game the Eagles won 38-7 to advance to Super Bowl LII, eventually beating the Patriots.

The Eagles hope to have Carson Wentz under center, but his recovery timetable is still unknown.

For the Vikings, they’ll be displaying their new quarterback, Kirk Cousins. Cousins will get the start instead of last year’s QB Case Keenum. The Vikings signed Cousins to a three-year deal worth $84 million, all of it guaranteed. Keenum signed a two-year deal with the Denver Broncos.