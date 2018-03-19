PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Lansdowne man is facing charges for an alleged sexual relationship with a teen girl who police say he met while working at a juvenile detention center.

Police say Davon Robertson, 27, sexually assaulted the victim who had been released with an ankle monitor.

According to police, Robertson met her at the Delaware County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police also say the victim told them that the sexual encounters happened “numerous” times over a period of several years.

Robertson is in prison after failing to post bail.