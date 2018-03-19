PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Construction is underway on a new state-of-the-art YMCA in Montgomery County.

The bulldozers are busy on Davisville Road at the former Willow Grove Day Camp site in Upper Moreland. Shaun Elliott, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Freedom Valley YMCA, says the new facility will replace two old and dated locations.

“Our Abington branch is about 103 years old and our Hatboro area branch is 65 years old,” Elliott said. “We’re combining the two in a new facility and actually the combined facility will be larger than the two Y’s combined.

The new the complex will cost more than $30 million and feature several pools, huge gyms and room for more than 20,000 members.

“This is the new model for the Y, where we have modern amenities,” Elliott said. “And what we’re trying to really do is we want to have a place where people feel comfortable coming and connecting.

The Abington and Hatboro properties are being sold.