PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As we get ready to start spring officially on Tuesday afternoon, we are also bracing for the potential of the fourth nor’easter of the month of March to hit the region starting Monday night and pushing into the middle of the week.

There are still plenty of moving parts involved with complex system but here is what we know so far. The storm will likely move into the region starting on Monday night in the southern parts of the area and then spread to the north as we move into Tuesday morning and afternoon. We also know the bulk of the system is likely to stay to the south and there will be a shard cut off as to where we see snow and where we don’t see anything, not even rain.

As of right now the sharp cut-off happens just north of Philly. This leads to the chance for accumulating snowfall likely from Philly and points south while the Lehigh Valley and Poconos likely remain dry with this system. In general, while snow amounts are hard to nail down at this point, it really looks as though amounts should remain light across the whole area, which is some good news. If you are curious where there is the best chance to break out the shovel, it is along I-95 and then towards the shore as well.

This system is likely to push out the region by late on Wednesday and sunshine is back in the forecast for Thursday and Friday before out next storm system could work into the area this coming weekend. Make sure to stay with the Eyewitness Weather Team for all updates.

FORECAST: