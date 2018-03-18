PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Groups opposed to the North Broad Street location that Temple University has earmarked for its new football stadium have some suggestions for where it could go instead.

Not North Philadelphia, but in Center City. Specifically…

“We have recommended in our announcement Temple University to consider Rittenhouse Square,” Philadelphia NAACP president Minister Rodney Muhammad said Sunday.

The NAACP is part of the No Deal Coalition, a group of 19 organizations that oppose the $125 million project in its current form.

“They want to put a 35,000 seat stadium in a North Philadelphia neighborhood,” Muhammad said. “The neighborhood overwhelmingly is against that.”

Muhammad says putting the stadium in Rittenhouse Square is not as far out an idea as some may think.

“Temple has a Center City presence right there on Market Street,” he said. “They’re only two blocks away. This space could be made available. The economic impact so far that we see would be favorable.”

Muhammad says they’ve sent the proposal to officials at Temple University and to Philadelphia City Council.