PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A nearly month-long free tree-give-away will begin soon in Philadelphia. It’s part of the TreePhilly program and registration is now underway.

Parks and Recreation is sponsoring the program.

“We are offering free trees for anyone who owns property in the city of Philadelphia,” said TreePhilly director Erica Smith Fichman. “We are trying to increase the tree canopy in the city to 30 percent in all neighborhoods.”

Right now, she says, the canopy ranges from 4-to-5 percent in places like Chinatown and South Philadelphia to 45 percent near the Wissahickon Creek. Among those being given away…

“Willow Oak, tulip poplar, and sweet gum,” Smith Fichman said. “Some more medium size trees like sassafras and eastern redcedar or juniper. Then a bunch of small flowering trees like white fringe tree, eastern red bud, witch hazel.”

The free tree give-away begins on April 4, and most are first come, first serve until the trees are gone. But Smith Fichman says there’s one big event.

“There is one signature event at the Cobbs Creek Community Environmental Center on April 14 that people can preregister for,” she said. “We’ll have about 300 trees for that event and that registration is open now.”

