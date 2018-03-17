BREAKING: Police: Missing Allentown Teen, 45-Year-Old Man Located In Mexico | FULL STORY
Filed Under:Kim Adams, KYW Newsradio 1060, Philadelphia More Beautiful Committee, Spring Cleaning

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not officially spring, but enthusiasm has already sprung as more than 1,500 Philadelphia block captains are preparing for the city’s big cleanup at the Philadelphia Convention Center.

With the sound of drums, so begins the kick-off to the 2018 cleaning season at the 11th annual Philadelphia More Beautiful Committee Block Captain Rally.

“It gives everybody the knowledge and the communication, how to keep the city clean,” one block captain told KYW Newsradio.

Block leaders from across Philadelphia took part in workshops, getting tips from home improvement stores, and mural artists.

The event aims to connects these captains with other city departments.

“I expect these block captains to sign up for projects, invite their neighbors, create groups and beautify their blocks,” said committee spokesperson Dawn Woods.

This year’s theme, “Beautifying our city, one block at a time,” is why Captain Russell Turner says it works.

“If we try to help each other, we might become a better community in general,” Turner said.

The annual Philadelphia Spring Cleanup takes place April 7.

Register for this year’s cleanup here:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch