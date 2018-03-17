PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not officially spring, but enthusiasm has already sprung as more than 1,500 Philadelphia block captains are preparing for the city’s big cleanup at the Philadelphia Convention Center.

With the sound of drums, so begins the kick-off to the 2018 cleaning season at the 11th annual Philadelphia More Beautiful Committee Block Captain Rally.

“It gives everybody the knowledge and the communication, how to keep the city clean,” one block captain told KYW Newsradio.

Block leaders from across Philadelphia took part in workshops, getting tips from home improvement stores, and mural artists.

The event aims to connects these captains with other city departments.

“I expect these block captains to sign up for projects, invite their neighbors, create groups and beautify their blocks,” said committee spokesperson Dawn Woods.

We're at the #Philadelphia More Beautiful Committee Annual Block Captain Rally today with so many engaged Philadelphians working hard to keep their neighborhoods clean. pic.twitter.com/H3XHdRZQId — Phila. Streets Dept. (@PhilaStreets) March 17, 2018

This year’s theme, “Beautifying our city, one block at a time,” is why Captain Russell Turner says it works.

“If we try to help each other, we might become a better community in general,” Turner said.

The annual Philadelphia Spring Cleanup takes place April 7.

Register for this year’s cleanup here: