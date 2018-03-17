ELSEMERE, Del. (CBS) — According to officials, police have asked neighbors to shelter in place after another pipe bomb is located inside the home of a man facing multiple charges with a bombing incident earlier in the week.

The Elsmere Police say they are currently handling an incident along the 700 block of Baltimore Avenue.

On Saturday, the Delaware Fire Marshall told CBS3 that family members of Mark J. Consiglio, 48, were cleaning his home when they came across an explosive device.

As a result police say there will be temporary road closures while the incident is investigated.

No one has been reported hurt in this incident.

Earlier in the week, Consiglio was arrested for allegedly placing a pipe bomb that detonated in front of his estranged wife’s home on the 1300 block of Cypress Avenue in Elsemere shortly after midnight, according to police.

Following that incident, authorities say they found two other pipe bombs and an M-80 in Consiglio’s home on the 700 block of Baltimore Avenue.

No one was injured in the explosion, but one window to the home sustained damage.

Josh Brothers tells CBS3 his niece was the target of what they describe to be a pipe bomb as part of it blew a hole in the front window.

“By the looks of it, it looks like he was trying to take the family out,” said Brothers.

Family members claim the marriage fell apart and efforts to reunite with his wife failed.

“He’s been in the family for a lot of years, so you’d think he’d have some respect for them, and, you know, not hurt his kids in the house and other family,” said Brothers.

Consiglio was charged with manufacturing, possession and use of an explosive device. His bail has been set at $106,200 and he is being held at Howard Young Correctional Facility.