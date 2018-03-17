BREAKING: Police: Missing Allentown Teen, 45-Year-Old Man Located In Mexico | FULL STORY
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Officials say, authorities have located a missing Allentown teen along with a man she was traveling with in Mexico.

According to officials, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday authorities located 16-year-old Amy Yu and Kevin Esterly, 45 in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico.

Authorities say, Yu was found unharmed and in good health and Esterly was placed into custody by Mexican authorities.

According to the Allentown Police Department, both Amy and Esterly will be escorted back to the United States to Miami Florida by Homeland Security Investigations agents and United States Marshall Service deputies.

Once back in the United States, arrangements will be made to get Amy back to Allentown to be reunited with her mother, police say.

Officials say, Esterly will be turned over to the Miami Police Department and then the extradition process will begin to bring him back to Allentown.

Allentown police say agents with Homeland Security Investigations, Policia Federal Transnational Criminal Investigative Unit and the United States Marshals Service were involved in locating Amy Yu and Kevin Esterly.

