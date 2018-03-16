PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Eagles have released defensive end Vinny Curry on Friday.

“We want to thank Vinny Curry for his contributions to our organization over the last six seasons, including the important role he played in bringing our city its first Super Bowl championship,” said the organization in a statement.

Sources tell NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo that the team was unable to find an agreement on a pay cut.

Eagles are releasing DL Vinny Curry, source says. Unable to find an agreement on a pay cut. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2018

According to ESPN, the move that will provide $5 million in cap relief for the Eagles.

“All Gods Plan! Philadelphia, Thank You! Thank you fans for opening your arms and taking me in as one of your own,” Curry posted on Instagram on Friday afternoon.

Curry, 29, was a second-round pick of Philadelphia’s in 2012 out of Marshall. Last season, Curry recorded 3.0 sacks in 16 games. For his career, Curry has tallied 22.0 sacks in 84 games.