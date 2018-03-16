TRENTON, NJ (CBS) — With the recent spate of wicked winter weather across the Philadelphia region, some may be wondering how South Jersey fruit trees are faring.

Relax. They’re fine. Even after a pair of serious nor’easters this month. Just ask Jeff Wolfe with the New Jersey Departure of Agriculture.

“Everything that we’ve heard we came through it great,” New Jersey Department of Agriculture spokesman Jeff Wolfe told KYW Newsradio. “There’s been no damage reported to any of our fruit trees. So so far so good.”

Then again, farmers were never all that worried.

“The trees, they stayed asleep basically,” Wolfe added. “So they were able to get through any inclement weather at this point in good shape. So everything is looking good.”

And nothing’s expected to change that before spring wakes the peach and apple trees up.

Anyone who’s stopped at a South Jersey farm stand knows how important those trees can be. In fact, Wolfe says New Jersey routinely shows up in the top ten nationally in apple and peach production.