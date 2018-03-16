PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Have you purchased a “Snuggie”? You may be eligible for a refund, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

The FTC says they are mailing 218,254 refund checks totaling more than $7.2 million to people who bought products deceptively marketed as “buy-one-get-one-free,” including Snuggies, the Magic Mesh Door, and other “as-seen-on-TV” type products.

Consumers who bought products marketed by Allstar Marketing Group, LLC will receive checks averaging $33.14.

“In March 2015, the FTC alleged that since at least 1999, Allstar used direct marketing TV commercials to sell its products, many of which are familiar to consumers. While the products varied, Allstar’s pitch often was the same—a “buy-one-get-one-free” offer that did not disclose all the costs. Because the ordering process was confusing, some customers also were charged for more products than they wanted,” says the FTC.

