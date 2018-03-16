PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Handi-Craft Company is recalling thousands of pacifier and teether holders due to a choking hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall involves Dr. Brown’s Lovey pacifier & teether holders.

The holders were sold in eight styles: Giraffe, Zebra, Turtle, Reindeer (Special Holiday Edition), Frog (Special Holiday Edition), Spring Bunny (Special Holiday Edition), Deer and Bunny.

Only holders with the following lot codes are included in this recall: RICH0615; RICH0715; RICH0815; RICH1215; RICH0516; RICH0616; RICH0716; RICH1116; RICH1016; RICH0916; RICH1216; RICH0317; RICH0417; RICH0517; RICH0617; RICH0717; RICH0817; RICH0917.

Officials say the snap can detach from the pacifier’s ribbon, posing a choking hazard for young children

Customers should immediately discontinue use of the product and contact Handi-Craft.

There have been roughly 67 reports of the ribbon fraying and the snap detaching. No injuries have reported.

The product has been sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, H-E-B Grocery, K-Mart, Target, Toys ‘R Us/Babies ‘R Us, Wal-Mart and various stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from August 2015 to March 2018 for about $10.

