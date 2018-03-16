CBS 3WASHINGTON - MAY 19: National Football League Commissioner Paul Tagliabue appears before the House Commerce, Trade and Consumer Protection Subcommittee to testify about steroid use in professional sports on Capitol Hill May 19, 2005 in Washington, DC. Tagliabue voiced his opposition to H.R. 1862, the Drug Free Sports Act, which calls for standard steroid testing […]
PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Philadelphia police say a man who took an SUV on a test drive stole the vehicle at gunpoint.

Police say the theft occurred around 7 p.m. Thursday.

A car dealership salesman who accompanied the man on the test drive said the man started driving erratically, so he told him to pull over. As the salesman tried to switch seats with the man, the driver allegedly pulled out a gun and then soon drove off, leaving the salesman stranded on the side of the road.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

