PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 6th annual “Bourbon Battle” is set to take place on Wednesday in the Callowhill section of the city. Funds raised from the boozy benefit go to an animal welfare organization.

Bartenders from four establishments in the city will compete in Bourbon Battle taking place March 21st from 6-9 p.m. at the Trestle Inn at 11th and Callowhill Streets.

“This is a an annual competition where four of Philadelphia’s slickest bartenders compete for the best bourbon cocktail,” said Josette Bonafino, co-owner of the Trestle Inn. “And competing against the Tressel Inn this year are a.bar, Whestone Tavern and also Heritage, who was last year’s winner.”

Guests vote on the cocktails.

Tickets are $35 in advance $40 at the door. It includes drinks and lite bites. $25 from each ticket goes to the Pennsylvania SPCA’s outreach program.

Click here for more information about the Bourbon Battle.