ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Police arrested a woman after she allegedly assaulted a teacher at a South Jersey school on Thursday morning.

Gabrielle DeWolfe, 26, is charged with aggravated assault following the incident at the Pennsylvania Avenue School in Atlantic City.

Police say patrol and resource officers responded to the reported assault of a 55-year-old female teacher at the school’s main office.

The teacher was was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division. Police say she was treated and released.

DeWolfe of Atlantic City was released on a summons with a future court date following the reported assault.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766.