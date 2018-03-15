VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (CBS) — A man is giving away a diamond engagement ring after getting dumped by his longtime girlfriend.

Inside Edition reports 23-year-old Steven Crocker of Virginia Beach saved up for a $1,700 diamond ring for nearly a year. However, a month before he was going to propose, his girlfriend of two years dumped him.

Instead of trying to get his money back, Crocker has decided to give away the ring to a loving couple.

“It’s not about the money for me,” Crocker told Inside Edition. “It’s about love.”

Crocker’s Facebook post about the free engagement ring went viral and he received more than 1,600 submissions around the country.

“I’m looking for somebody who I can just tell their significant other just means the absolute world to them,” he told Inside Edition. “I can give it to someone who is deserving of it and would appreciate it and that might make me feel a little bit better.”

Crocker added that his ex-girlfriend approved with what he wants to do with the ring.

“I’ve talked to her a little and she said she’s glad I’m giving it to a good cause,” said Crocker.

If you’re in the market for an engagement ring and are interested in this one, here’s how to reach out to Crocker.

“Anyone who fits the above description of who I’m looking to give the ring to can email a video telling me why you deserve it (stevenmcrocker46@gmail.com). Show me pictures of you and your significant other, tell me how you fell in love, tell me their favorite color; whatever you think will convince me of sending this ring to you. I’ll sit down with some friends one day and we’ll pick a lucky person,” he told Inside Edition.