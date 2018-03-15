PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three people were injured after a SEPTA bus and a minivan collided in the Bustleton section of Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened on the 8900 block of Verree Road around 3:30 p.m.

Police say the bus went into the woods after colliding with the vehicle.

A 16-year-old girl on the bus suffered a minor knee injury and was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital. The bus driver was also transported to the hospital with an unknown injury.

The 62-year-old male driver of the minivan suffered critical injuries and was also taken to Jefferson-Torresdale.

SEPTA and Philadelphia police are investigating the accident.