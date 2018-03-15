Cranberry the dog. (credit: CBS3)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A former Philadelphia police officer has pleaded guilty to charges of dumping a dog in a trash bag at a local park back in 2016.

Former officer Michael Long pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges in connection to the case.

Investigators say Cranberry, a pit bull, was found inside a garbage bag dumped in Wissahickon Valley Park in November 2016. Cranberry was found emaciated and was taken to a local shelter to receive medical care.

The dog has since made a full recovery and found a loving home.

Long will serve one year of probation and has agreed to never own a dog again.