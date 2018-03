PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The northbound I-95 ramp to Woodhaven Road has been closed due to an accident involving a tractor trailer.

The tractor trailer overturned Thursday afternoon, initially blocking the right lane of the exit ramp.

Crews have now closed the ramp to all traffic until further notice.

95 northbound ramp to Woodhaven Road – overturned tractor trailer is blocking the right lane of the ramp. pic.twitter.com/hYMwuwLhIY — Traffic on the Twos (@KYWTraffic1060) March 15, 2018

UPDATE: 95 northbound ramp to Woodhaven Road is CLOSED – til further notice. pic.twitter.com/awWl1xWVAA — Traffic on the Twos (@KYWTraffic1060) March 15, 2018