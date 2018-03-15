By Paul Kurtz
By Paul Kurtz

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ (CBS) — Dozens of inmates at the Camden County Correctional Facility were treated to a concert Thursday. The music had a message intended to inspire hope.

Matt Butler sang songs and told stories of his journey to the depths of despair and back, of his lifelong addiction to drugs and alcohol, and, ultimately, his recovery and redemption.

Real-life tales to which inmates like Rebecca Desante and Gina Merritt could relate.

“It’s good to have music in jail. It lifts your spirit. It’s inspiring, especially that he’s a recovering addict. That’s inspiring, too.”

Camden County Freeholder Susan Shin-Angulo says the lawmakers invited Butler to appear at the prison after hearing him perform at an Addiction Awareness Task Force vigil.

“It is so inspirational because his music is all about recovery and bringing hope to the world. We’re connecting him with as many people as possible to spread the hope throughout this county,” she said.

