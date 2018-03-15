PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Millions of Americans are being, shall we say, unproductive, as they watch March Madness from their desks at work.

One law firm in Center City turned the day into a networking and fundraising opportunity.

Business professionals are drinking beer and eating cheese steaks instead of working, and it’s all for a good cause.

March Madness at the Crystal Tea Room raises money for @Philabundance pic.twitter.com/H19j3DB6M2 — Mike Dougherty (@MicDougherty) March 15, 2018

Mitchell Kaplan from the law offices of Zarwin Baum helped organize this event and says the goal is to capitalize on the enthusiasm.

“And say, ‘okay, let’s take that and allow these folks to come and network with other businesses,'” said Kaplan.

All while raising a pile of money for Philabundance. Spokeswoman Samantha Retamar says every dollar counts.

“This event has brought in over $200,000 for us in the past eight years. That’s over 400,000 meals for families in need,” she said.