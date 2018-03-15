CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CBS/AP) — An outfielder with an independent league baseball team in Pennsylvania has been cut after a Texas police department released a video of a domestic violence incident for which the player completed a probationary sentence.

The Lancaster Barnstormers of the independent Atlantic League announced on their Facebook page late Tuesday that they had released 24-year-old Danry Vasquez. That was after Corpus Christi police released to KRIS-TV in Corpus Christi security video of the Venezuelan native slapping and backhanding his fiancee several times in August 2016 at Whataburger Field, home of the Corpus Christi Hooks baseball team.

“There is no choice but to sever the relationship,” said Barnstormers manager Ross Peeples. “Neither I, nor the Barnstormers’ organization as a whole, can condone or associate with that behavior.”

At the time, Vasquez was a member of the Hooks, Houston’s farm team in the Double-A Texas League. Major League Baseball suspended Vasquez indefinitely; independent leagues aren’t subject to MLB’s authority.

Nueces League District Attorney Mark Gonzales told CBS affiliate KZTV that he hopes the situation resolves with a positive outcome.

“I’m hoping Mr. Vasquez will be the poster boy for our program and never hurt somebody that he’s in a relationship with and only time will tell,” said Gonzales.

