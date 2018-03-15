CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Police are looking for the gunman that shot a 15-year-old boy who was playing catch with a friend in Chester on Wednesday evening.

Police received a call around 6:14 p.m. about the shooting that happened in the 700 block of Lamokin Street. They say an unknown white mid-sized 4-door vehicle pulled up to the stop sign at the intersection of West 7th and Lamokin Streets and a gun opened fire from the driver’s side window.

Police describe the gunman as the following: a light skinned, black male, possibly wearing a red sweatshirt.

Police say the 15-year-old boy suffered gunshot wounds to the hand and leg but he is listed in good condition after receiving treatment at Crozer Chester Medical Center.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Brian Pot at 610-447-8431 or bpot302@chesterpolice.org.