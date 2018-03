UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Delaware County say a home health care worker overdosed on heroin in front of her patient.

Upper Darby police say 29-year-old Amber Graziano of Ridley Park has been arrested for reckless endangerment.

Police say Graziano overdosed as she was taking care of a 74-year-old wheelchair-bound patient.

Police say the patient saved her life by calling 911.