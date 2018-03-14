PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Trey Burton reportedly signed a four-year deal worth $32 million with the Chicago Bears on Tuesday.

But the man who threw the Philly Special, while gracious and thankful for his time in Philadelphia, was disappointed the Eagles didn’t try to retain him.

“No, I was really disappointing man, honestly,” Burton told Jon Marks and Ike Reese on 94WIP. “If I’m going to be open and transparent, I was really disappointed that there wasn’t any offers — didn’t really seem like they were even trying to make it happen. In reality, you can make anything happen if you really want to. And so, that was my mindset, and I’m really disappointed in that. It kinda hurt me a little bit.”

AUDIO: Trey Burton tells us that he was "hurt" and "disappointed" that the Eagles didn't give him an offerhttps://t.co/L2bnFY0VwA — Jon Marks & Ike Reese on 94WIP (@MarksReeseWIP) March 13, 2018

Burton posted this message on his Instagram account.

He also responded to a lot of the kind words on Twitter, including 94WIP’s interview request, which prompted the aforementioned phone call.

Burton, 26, made the Eagles’ roster in 2014 under then head coach Chip Kelly as an undrafted free-agent. Burton caught 23 balls for 248 yards and five touchdowns last season.